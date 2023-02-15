SPONSORED: Join Wanango Country Club for a Cowboy Buffet This Thursday
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Saddle up, put your boots on, and mosey on over to Wanango Country Club for a cowboy-themed buffet this Thursday, February 16th!
Wanango Country Club is open to the public and reservations are recommended.
Call 814-676-8133, select option #2.
Dinner will be served from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The cost is $40.00 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Cowboy Night Buffet Menu:
- BBQ Smoked Beef Brisket
- Barbeque Ribs
- Southern Fried Chicken
- Buttered Corn
- Bourbon Baked Beans
- Cornbread
- Mac n’ Cheese
- Seasoned Potato Wedges
- Assorted Salads
- Cookies
