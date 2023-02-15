SPONSORED: The FUN Bank Continues to Add Products
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Don’t be fooled by its banking footprint of six local branches in Clarion and Venango Counties – First United National Bank, The FUN Bank, offers modern, digital banking products that would rival many big-tech banks!
And, don’t be fooled again – just because they offer many modern banking products, they still hold true to their humble beginnings in Fryburg, Pa. Putting a high emphasis on in-person banking with superior customer service has remained a priority for them since 1909.
Already in 2023, The FUN Bank has added two new products to meet their customers’ needs.
In January, they launched “Digital Wallet.” Personal banking customers can now add their FUN Bank debit card to their wallet on their mobile device. Using Digital Wallet to make in-person purchases is a far more secure option for their customers compared to swiping or inserting their cards.
In February, the bank began offering Student Checking to customers as young as 13 years old up to age 18, with a parent or legal guardian as a joint owner on the account. Making healthy financial decisions should start at an early age to help secure a strong financial future. By using other products The FUN Bank offers, such as Alerts and My Cards, the parent or legal guardian can help manage the student’s account, ensuring they remain in good financial standing.
The FUN Bank plans to continue adding products and services to meet the needs of their customers. They understand that some customers prefer to bank entirely in person while others enjoy the convenience of digital banking. Combining traditional banking with modern, digital banking proves that with The FUN Bank, you can have the BEST of both banking worlds!
The First United National Bank, headquartered in Fryburg, Pa., is a nationally chartered, FDIC-insured, independently owned community bank that operates full-service branches in Fryburg, Oil City, New Bethlehem, Franklin, Clarion, and Cranberry.
Visit them online at www.fun-bank.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.