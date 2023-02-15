As a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son, Todd Pfertsh’s love of family did not end with his death.

Todd passed away at home in Cranberry, Pennsylvania on February 12, 2023 at the age of 58; after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

He was surrounded by family, loved ones and his puppies while lying peacefully in his wife’s lap for exactly 12 hours from his last spoken words to her.

After hearing a beautiful song dedicated to him by his youngest daughter and with tears falling from his eyes, he passed at 2:56 pm.

This is Todd & Pam’s 12th year of being reunited.

In numerology, all numbers are added and his time of death in addition to his age, each adds up to 13, which is their wedding date.

The kids have made beautiful posts or statements in honor of their true love for him and almost all of us have seen the numbers 12 or 13 frequently, throughout random life events, since he passed.

Todd learned the machining trade from his father after finishing high school and through further training, experience and his amazing intelligence; he soon became a master machinist.

He was the Shop Foreman at Action Industries in Arvada, Colorado for over fifteen years.

He was also a welder, electrician and mechanic amongst many other talents.

He was one of those guys that could literally do almost anything.

Everyone could call him for help with home projects or anything else and he never made them feel like he was being burdened.

He would always lend a helping hand or literally give the shirt off his back, if it was needed.

He truly gave from his heart and to his fullest abilities.

He also had such a great sense of humor with impeccable timing for his one liners, that we are all still laughing each day in remembrance of him and all of our wonderful, happy times together.

Even his hobbies were as diverse as his other talents and ranged from needlepoint, woodworking, crafting, or cooking to hockey, skiing, fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling and ATV riding.

What an amazing man!

Todd’s greatest joy and highest accomplishments were becoming a father and grandfather in addition to the reconnection with his lifelong love and soul mate, Pamela K. Pfertsh (56) of Cranberry, PA.

He proposed to Pam in high school when she regretfully had to tell him no.

He found her again after 12 years and both having recently been separated.

He proposed that day and she yet again, had to tell him no.

She found him after another 12 years and then she proposed to him.

They married on 4/13/2013 and moved into their dream home in Coal Creek Canyon, Colorado.

This marriage created their blended family of five children who are, from the youngest to the oldest; Danae Nichole Rossorelli (28), Brett Alan Berkhiem (31), Dustin Alan Pfertsh (32), Rochelle Ann Hanson (35), and Thomas James (TJ) Berkhiem (38).

From those five beautiful children have come ten amazing grandchildren!

They have wonderful memories with their Pa’pa due to “Camp Grandma” weekends every other month and special No “No’s” weekends each individually for their birthdays.

Obstacle courses, sledding, zoo trips and so much more at Camp Grandma and not saying no, unless it would cause danger, for the No NO’s weekends.

They ate a lot of ice cream at midnight after staying up as late as they wanted while playing video games, watching movies or whatever else he could give them.

His family and loved ones were always spoiled to the max.

In April of 2018, Pam’s mother passed away and he sat with Pam while she held her mother closely and talked softly to her until she passed over a couple of days total time.

On the way home, Todd told Pam that if anything ever happened to him, that is exactly how he wanted to die and she promised that would be done if he went first.

In July of 2018, just a few short months later, Todd was taken to the ER and then diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

They did not believe he would make it off the operating table at first, but tried their best anyway and he survived.

As bad as the cancer was and how far it had spread through his body, they didn’t feel he would make it more than a few months after that surgery; however, he was technically pronounced cancer-free as of the end of 2018.

Three and a half years after his initial diagnosis, Todd asked Pam to move to Pennsylvania, where they had gone on vacation to meet all of her extended family.

He wanted to live in the country and have a slow, simple, peaceful end to his life, so of course, Pam said yes.

They have found more love, friendship and family in this last year and four months than they ever thought possible.

They even found their perfect church home at Good Hope Lutheran in Oil City, PA.

This move has truly been a blessing and complete peace for Todd.

In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Todd was survived by his father, Elmer G. (Curly) Pfertsh, his step-mother, Ardis J. Caudle-Pfertsh, his sister Trina L. Ward, and his brother Troy G. Pfertsh.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther E Pfertsh and his beloved English Mastiff Lexi Lou.

We encourage everyone to wear some form of Todd and Pam’s favorite colors, Pink or Purple, to celebrate his life.

There will be two services for Todd, one in Pennsylvania and one in Colorado as per below: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM with a dinner to follow at the church, Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran St, Oil City, PA 16301; and Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 pm with a dinner to follow at the church, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 8997 W 88th Ave, Westminster, CO 80021.

Please make any donations in Todd’s name to: Kirtland Cancer Foundation, PO Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323; or Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest, 100 Fairfield Dr., Seneca, PA 16346.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.