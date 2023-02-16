New Hires, Rehires, Promotions, and Separations Highlight Clarion County Personnel Report

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – New hires, rehires, promotions, and separations from employment were part of the personnel report presented at Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

New Hires:

Public Defender. New Hire. David Pasekoff. Assistant Public Defender. Full-Time NE/NU 7. 80 hours per pay. $28.85 per hour. Effective: 02/06/2023.

Prison. New Hire. Dylan Wanner. Corrections Officer. Part-Time. Union. $14.25 per hour. Effective: 02/09/2023.

CYS. New Hire. Ana Carlton. Caseworker I. Full-Time. Union. 80 hours per pay. $16.00 per hour. Effective: 02/13/2023.

MH/DD. New Hire. Ryan Radaker. DD QA/RM. Full-Time NE/NU 5. 80 hours per pay. $17.50 per hour. Effective: 02/27/2023.

Rehire:

Veteran Affairs. Rehire. Judy Zerbe. VA Helper NE/NU 6. Temporary Part-Time. $21.50 per hour, Effective: 01/13/2023.

Promotions:

Human Services. Promotion of Marci Hall from MH/DD/EI Director Exempt 4 $60,201.44 annually to Human Services Administrator Exempt 7 $68,500.00. Effective: 02/06/2023.

Promotion of Caroline Griebel from Deputy Chief Assessor Full-time NE/NU. 80 hours per pay. $18.59 per hour to Chief Assessor Exempt 3 $42,500.00 annually. Effective: 02/03/2023.

End of Probation – Rate Adjustment:

Elections/Voter Registration. Robert Wilk. End of Probation/Rate Adjustment from $17.51 per hour to $18.00 per hour. Effective: 01/11/2023.

Change in Status:

Prison. Change in Status. Julie Risinger. From Full-Time Union $15.71 per hour to Part-Time Union $15.25 per hour. Effective: 02/03/2023.

Separation of Employment:

– Assessment. Zachary Stiglitz. Effective: 02/02/2023.

– CYS. Barbara Plummer. Effective: 11/04/2022.

– Prison. Avery Nelson. Effective: 01/31/2023.

