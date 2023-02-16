 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Check Out This New 2023 Chevrolet Silverado at Redbank Chevrolet!

Thursday, February 16, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Silverado 1aNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem today and check out this beautiful new 2023 Chevrolet 1500!

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

31754655807x640

INTERIOR: JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

EXTERIOR: RADIANT RED TINTCOAT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $63,705

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

PURCHASE YOUR NEXT TRAILBLAZER FROM REDBANK CHEVROLET!


NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER

31631306761x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $25,635

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER NEW TRAILBLAZERS!

ASK BEN OR WYLIE ABOUT THE NEW EQUINOX VEHICLES ON THEIR LOT!


NEW 2023 CHEVROLET EQUINOX – HARVEST BRONZE METALLIC

HARVEST BRONZE

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $34,120

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET EQUINOX – IRON GRAY METALLIC

Jet Black

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $34,390

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OTHER EQUINOX VEHICLES ON THEIR LOT

CHECK OUT OTHER NEW AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ON THEIR LOT!

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN

Suburban xx

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $76,860

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET MALIBU

Malibu aaa

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $26,525

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2022 CHEVROLET COLORADO

Screenshot 2023-01-26 101748

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $46,990

Mileage: 6,078
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET COLORADO

Screenshot 2022-08-15 195324

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $33,990

Mileage: 47,000
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)


For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.