2023 Stroup Family Nursing Scholarships Available

CLARION CO., Pa. – The BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation is looking for applicants for our 2023 Stroup Family Nursing Scholarships.

A generous donation from the Stroup family towards nursing education has enabled the funding of two scholarships.

1 – $1,000 ASN Scholarship will be awarded to an individual entering their first year of the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program at Pennsylvania Western University Clarion in fall 2023. During the second year of the awardee’s ASN program, an awardee in good standing can become a Nurse Extern at Clarion Hospital. The Nurse Extern Program provides RN experience through mentorship, $5,000 tuition reimbursement, and employment upon graduation.

1 – $1,000 BSN Scholarship will be awarded to an individual entering their first year of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at Pennsylvania Western University Clarion in fall 2023. This scholarship is renewable for year two of the BSN program. During the third and fourth years of the awardee’s BSN program, an awardee in good standing can become a Nurse Extern at Clarion Hospital. The Nurse Extern Program provides RN experience through mentorship and $5,000 (per year) tuition reimbursement as well as employment upon graduation.

To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria:

– Be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango County high school;

– Be accepted to PennWest Clarion for Fall 2023;

– Have a grade point average of 3.0 or equivalent in the final three years of high school; and

– Plan to pursue their education in nursing, enter the Nurse Extern Program, and gain employment at BHS Clarion Hospital.

The deadline to submit an application is February 28, 2023.

Applications can be found online at https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/clarion-hospital/services/bhs-clarion-hospitalfoundation/scholarships/.

If you have additional questions please contact the BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation at 814-226-1258.

