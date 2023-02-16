7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Showers, mainly after 10am. High near 58. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers after 3am. Low around 31. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday – Rain showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of snow showers after 10am. Temperature falling to around 28 by 5pm. Southwest wind around 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 13 to 16 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Washington’s Birthday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
