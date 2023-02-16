Area Teen Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Garage Along Ekastown Road

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was cited after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a garage in Clinton Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:12 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, on Ekastown Road in Clinton Township, Butler County.

Police say 18-year-old Levi R. Freshwater, of Sarver, was traveling north in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then left the east side of the roadway and struck a garage, causing disabling damage.

Freshwater was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Freshwater was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.