Area Teen Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Garage Along Ekastown Road

Thursday, February 16, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeCLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was cited after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a garage in Clinton Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:12 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, on Ekastown Road in Clinton Township, Butler County.

Police say 18-year-old Levi R. Freshwater, of Sarver, was traveling north in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then left the east side of the roadway and struck a garage, causing disabling damage.

Freshwater was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Freshwater was charged with a traffic violation.


