Scholarships Through Bridge Builders Community Foundations Now Available

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Students in Venango, Forest, and Clarion Counties are eligible for scholarships through Bridge Builders Community Foundations.

BBCF has over 65 scholarships available for students in the area, each with its own set of criteria, but students can apply for all of them in one easy online application.

To access the application, go to www.bbcf.org.

The deadline to apply is March 3 at 11:59 p.m.

