Clarion Conservation District to Host Educational Events in February, March

CLARION. Pa. (EYT) – Commissioner Wayne Brosius, a member of the Clarion Conservation District Board, on Tuesday morning informed commissioners and the public about some free educational events available in February and March.

Tracks and Scats will be held on Thursday, February 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Clarion Conservation District Office at 249 South 2nd Avenue in Clarion.

“You can go out and learn how to spot and identify the tracks, signs, and scats that Pennsylvania wildlife leave behind,” Brosius explained.

Register by February 21st by emailing [email protected] or calling 814-393-6147.

Brosius also informed the commissioners: “National Agriculture Week is coming up in March, and they’ve got a couple of events related to that.”

The Western PA Grazing Conference will be held on Thursday, March 16, with a special evening session on March 15 featuring Troy Bishopp held at the Trinity Point Church of God. This event is presented by the Western PA Grazing Conference Committee.

Troy Bishopp is the original “grass whisperer” for over 38 years, a bonafide “Linger Grazier.” He manages 100 acres of diverse pasture possibilities and custom grass-finishing beef animals where lush pastures, healthy animals, abundant biology, quiet streams, and beautiful landscapes weave a tapestry of integrity that nourish a community at Bishopp family farms in Deansboro, Oneida County, New York.

“A free community event to show appreciation for our local producers and learn about the way they do it is slated for Wednesday, March 22, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the DCNR Forestry Bureau at 158 South 2nd Avenue in Clarion.

There will also be a free conservation workshop on March 22 from noon to 3:00 p.m. directed toward farmers and landowners on how they can conserve their land and make the land work better for them.

“March 21 to 27 is National Agriculture Week, a week to recognize and celebrate the contribution of agriculture in our economy and our everyday lives, Brosius said. “Come celebrate with us. Local farmers will have tables set up representing their farms and the products they produce. Come check out the tables, ask questions, and thank a farmer.”

Presentation topics will include:

Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP);

Clean and Green Tax Assessment Program;

Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership;

Riparian Buffers;

Invasive Species Management;

No-till;

Nutrient Management; and

Erosion and Sediment Controls.

Call 814-393-6147 to register for these events or for more information on clarionconservation.com.

