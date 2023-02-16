Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Caribbean Wontons

You won’t believe how easy this recipe is!

Ingredients

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut



1/4 cup mashed ripe banana2 tablespoons chopped walnuts2 tablespoons canned crushed pineapple1 cup marshmallow creme24 wonton wrappersCooking spray

Sauce:

1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Confectioners’ sugar and ground cinnamon

Directions

-Preheat the air fryer to 350°. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in coconut, banana, walnuts, and pineapple. Fold in marshmallow creme.

-Position a wonton wrapper with 1 point toward you. Keep the remaining wrappers covered with a damp paper towel until ready to use. Place 2 teaspoons of filling in the center of the wrapper. Moisten edges with water; fold opposite corners together over filling and press to seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

-In batches, arrange wontons in a single layer on a greased tray in the air-fryer basket; spritz with cooking spray. Cook until golden brown and crisp, 10-12 minutes.

-Meanwhile, place strawberries in a food processor; cover and process until pureed. In a small saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in pureed strawberries. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 2 minutes. If desired, strain the mixture, reserving sauce; discard seeds. Sprinkle wontons with confectioners’ sugar and cinnamon. Serve with sauce.

