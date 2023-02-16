Clarion Woman Allegedly Caught on Camera Stealing from Walmart, Faces Felony Retail Theft

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman was allegedly caught on surveillance camera stealing from Walmart in Clarion on Monday evening. This is her third conviction of retail theft making the charge a third-degree felony.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Diana Marie Trivett, of Clarion, on Tuesday, February 14, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Walmart Loss Prevention contacted PSP Clarion in regards to a retail theft that occurred around 5:44 p.m. on Monday, February 13, at Walmart located on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

It was reported that Walmart employees were chasing down the defendant—identified as Diana Marie Trivett—who entered her vehicle, a blue 1998 Buick, and drove away. PSP Clarion were dispatched to apprehend the defendant’s fleeing vehicle and successfully apprehended her and her vehicle at Goodwill at 104 Clarion Plaza, the complaint states.

Troopers took Trivett back down to Walmart to have Walmart Loss Prevention positively identify her, and Walmart Loss Prevention identified Trivett as the person who committed the retail theft, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Trivett stole multiple miscellaneous cosmetic accessories, candy items, and other items that totaled $61.60.

The incident was captured on surveillance camera at Walmart, and Trivett was also witnessed by loss prevention during the incident, according to the complaint.

This is Trivett’s third conviction for retail theft, making the charged offense a Felony 3, the complaint states.

During the course of this incident, Trivett was also discovered to be driving while under suspension, having an expired registration, being type F suspended, driving without a valid license, and having an expired inspection sticker, as well, the complaint notes.

Trivett was arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13, in front of District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter on the following charges:

– Retail Theft-Take Merchandise, Felony 3

– Failure To Carry License, Summary

– Driving W/O A License, Summary

– Operator’s Privilege Suspended/Revoked-Subs Offense, Summary

– Operating Vehicle W/O Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Operation Following Suspension Of Registration, Summary

– Operating Vehicle W/O Valid Inspection, Summary

– Pa. Vehicle Registration Expired >60 Days, Summary

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 14 at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

