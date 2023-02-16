Clifford E. Lake, 85, of Oil City, passed away early Sunday morning, February 12, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

He is survived by two daughters: Ms. Kelly Lake-Warnberg and Mrs. Erin Nugent.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Irma M. Lake nee Coe, Charles D. Lake. His sister: Cheryl Lea Lake and her daughter Dawn G. Davis nee Lake.

A local boy who served in the U.S. Army after high school, Butch was able to travel a bit around the European continent and especially enjoyed Germany.

While in the army, he served in the 24th Engineering Battalion mechanized unit.

Upon his return to the States, Butch went to school to start his journey to becoming a Master Electrician.

During his career he worked at Cyclops, Cy-Temp, and ConAir.

An avid outdoors man he spent his time fishing, hunting, and gardening (feeding all who would take surplus onions and zucchinis).

Butch passed on his love of canoeing and fishing to his great niece and nephew.

He spent road trips enjoying time on his motorcycle.

He was active in his community by serving in various positions of Moose Lodge 78.

His life will be celebrated on Friday evening starting at 6:00 P.M. at the Moose Lodge 78 541 Halyday Run Rd. Oil City, PA 16301.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. 312 West Park St. Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the Oil City Moose Lodge 78, 541 Halyday Run Road, Oil City, PA 16301.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

