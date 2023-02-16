Featured Local Job: High School Principal and Director of Special Education Services

Union School District is currently accepting applications for High School Principal and Director of Special Education Services.

High School Principal

K-12 PA principal certification required; administrative experience preferred; exceptional leadership, interpersonal and organizational skills; experience with scheduling, student services, special education, standardized testing, discipline, and student activities; thorough knowledge of current best practices in the areas of professional development, technology integration, data analysis, curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

Applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, certification, current Act 34, Act 151, Act 114, and Act 168, PA Standard application, and five recommendation letters dated within the last year to Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, Union School District, 354 Baker Street, Suite 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will be ongoing, but applications will be accepted until the position has been filled.

Union School District is an EOE

Director of Special Education Services

The Director is responsible for implementing and maintaining Kindergarten to age 21 Special Education programs and services in conformance to District, State, and Federal objectives; providing written support and/or conveying information; serving as a resource to school personnel, patrons, and the Board. This position is an Act 93 position.

Qualified candidates must possess a Special Education Supervisor certificate or a Principal certificate.

Applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, certification, current Act 34, Act 151, Act 114, and Act 168, PA Standard application, and minimum of three recommendation letters dated within the last year, to Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, Union School District, 354 Baker Street, Suite 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will be ongoing, but applications will be accepted until the position has been filled.

Union School District EOE

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.