Helen Marie King, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.

Born July 12, 1921, at home in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Frederick W. and Elizabeth Bartels Flinchbaugh.

Helen graduated Cranberry High School and went on to attend Welch Business College.

She was employed for 28 years at Pennzoil and another 14 years at Quaker State working in the office, until retirement in 1982.

On September 30, 1964, she married John G. King, who preceded her in death in June of 1981.

They shared 17 years of marriage together.

Helen was a devoted member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.

She loved traveling throughout the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, and had multiple trips to Mexico, Europe, Greece, and Scandinavia. While home, she enjoyed golfing with her friends, bowling, and mowing the grass.

Helen had a lifelong friend, Mildred “Millie” Grandelis, who died 25 minutes after Helen died, on the same day, February 14, 2023.

Millie and Helen were featured in the newspaper last year when Helen celebrated her 100th birthday at Wanango Country Club with Millie, who was 101 years old at the time.

Surviving are nieces and nephews, Margaret Ann Flinchbaugh of Port St. Lucie, FL, Suzanne Himebaugh and her husband John of Southport, NC, David Flinchbaugh and his wife Jan of Leland, NC, Maureen Guerra Flinchbaugh, Jim Flinchbaugh and his wife Gail of Oil City, and Carol Thompson and her husband Phil of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Helen was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Flinchbaugh, and Walter Flinchbaugh; and a nephew, Charles Flinchbaugh.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 20, from 11 am to noon, at the Good Hope Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will follow at noon, with the Rev. J. Michael Parsh and Rev. Sandra Jones co-officiating.

Helen will be laid to rest in Brandon Cemetery beside her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran Street, Oil City or to a memorial of one’s choice.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Helen’s caregivers, Gloria Aughenbaugh, Lisa Smith, Brenda Gourley, Ellen Fry, Connie Smith, and Mike Speece who came to her home and provided her the opportunity to stay at home for several years.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

