Karen Rose Hulings, age 73, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2023 at her residence.

She was born August 26, 1949.

She was a twin daughter of Ruth (Banner) and Gerald E. Bauer of Clarion.

She attended Immaculate Conception School for 10 years, and graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1967.

In 1970 she graduated from Clarion State College with a teaching degree. Later she completed her Master’s degree there.

On August 8, 1970 she married Richard Hulings at the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion.

Karen taught most of her career at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School.

She was active with the Immaculate Conception Church through the years serving dinners, teaching CCD and as a Eucharistic Minister.

Karen had many interests over the years. She was very curious about genealogy, having persistently researched several lines of her, and her husband’s, lineages back hundreds of years deep into Europe.

She loved to quilt. She designed and fashioned many for special weddings and births.

She treasured her friends and the times they could get together meeting for breakfasts and lunches.

She and Dick loved to have their friends over to play cards.

She was so good at keeping in touch. She’d send cards, with handwritten letters for Christmas and birthdays to lots of extended family members. She loved her family.

Early in her married life, they found their first house in the country, but that was too far from her parents and her sisters. Amazingly, she and her twin, Kathy, eventually settled only blocks apart.

She and Dick kept family reunions alive by hosting them at their River House every summer.

She dearly loved being a mother and grandmother and aunt. I think everyone felt they were her favorite. She just loved so well. She was truly a gift to us all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Gerald Bauer.

Karen is survived by her husband, Dick, their daughter Michelle “Missy” and her husband Marcus Bingham, and their son Kreg Hulings and his wife Jocelyn Harley.

In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Ryker, Tyler, Brooke, Henry and Hollyn; and her siblings, Kathy, Rod, Bruce and Jan.

A special thank you to Karen’s husband, Dick, for being her caregiver for many years.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Parish: 715 Main St. Clarion, Pa 16214 with Rev. Monty Sayers, presiding.

Interment will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Charitable Deeds and Services: 260 High Point Rd. Knox, Pa 16232 and please make a commitment to do random acts of kindness for others, especially strangers or those in need.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.