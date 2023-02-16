 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

New Hires, Rehires, Promotions, and Separations Highlight Clarion County Personnel Report

Thursday, February 16, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

admin-ajax (10) (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – New hires, rehires, promotions, and separations from employment were part of the personnel report presented at Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

New Hires:

Public Defender. New Hire. David Pasekoff. Assistant Public Defender. Full-Time NE/NU 7. 80 hours per pay. $28.85 per hour. Effective: 02/06/2023.

Prison. New Hire. Dylan Wanner. Corrections Officer. Part-Time. Union. $14.25 per hour. Effective: 02/09/2023.

CYS. New Hire. Ana Carlton. Caseworker I. Full-Time. Union. 80 hours per pay. $16.00 per hour. Effective: 02/13/2023.

MH/DD. New Hire. Ryan Radaker. DD QA/RM. Full-Time NE/NU 5. 80 hours per pay. $17.50 per hour. Effective: 02/27/2023.

Rehire:

Veteran Affairs. Rehire. Judy Zerbe. VA Helper NE/NU 6. Temporary Part-Time. $21.50 per hour, Effective: 01/13/2023.

Promotions:

Human Services. Promotion of Marci Hall from MH/DD/EI Director Exempt 4 $60,201.44 annually to Human Services Administrator Exempt 7 $68,500.00. Effective: 02/06/2023.

Promotion of Caroline Griebel from Deputy Chief Assessor Full-time NE/NU. 80 hours per pay. $18.59 per hour to Chief Assessor Exempt 3 $42,500.00 annually. Effective: 02/03/2023.

End of Probation – Rate Adjustment:

Elections/Voter Registration. Robert Wilk. End of Probation/Rate Adjustment from $17.51 per hour to $18.00 per hour. Effective: 01/11/2023.

Change in Status:

Prison. Change in Status. Julie Risinger. From Full-Time Union $15.71 per hour to Part-Time Union $15.25 per hour. Effective: 02/03/2023.

Separation of Employment:

– Assessment. Zachary Stiglitz. Effective: 02/02/2023.
– CYS. Barbara Plummer. Effective: 11/04/2022.
– Prison. Avery Nelson. Effective: 01/31/2023.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.