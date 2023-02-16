Robert E. Houston, Jr., age 59, of Tionesta, PA, formerly of New Castle, PA, died on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital in Clarion, PA, following a yearlong battle with cancer.

He was born March 17, 1963 in New Castle, PA, son of June M. (Williams) Callahan and her husband Ernest J. of Espyville, PA, and the late Robert E. Houston, Sr., who died May 13, 2020.

Robert graduated from Shenango High School in New Castle, class of 1981.

He then served in the United States Army until being honorably discharged in 1992.

He retired from Bodenhorn Auto Sales, Inc. in Shippenville, PA.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his partner Teresa Rush of Tionesta, two sons, Chris and Jamie Houston of New Castle, his brother, Daniel Houston and his wife Jessie of Berwick, PA, two nieces, Jennifer Taylor and Kala Matthews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bessie Cummins.

Friends will be received on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 1- 3 P.M. at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Services will follow at 3 P.M. with Robert’s uncle, Pastor Randy Ayers, officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the Titusville VFW Post 5958 Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Messages of condolences can be left at https://www.wimerfuneralhome.com/.

