Shortage CYS Caseworkers & Foster Homes Challenges Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County is facing a shortage of Children and Youth Services caseworkers and Foster Homes.

Newly appointed Director of Human Services Marcy Hall and Clarion County Judge Sara Seidle-Patton outlined their concerns during a Tuesday morning work session of the Clarion County Commissioners.

Hall said there were quite a few openings, and Commissioner Ted Tharan described it as a “plethora” of vacancies.

Requirements for a CYS caseworker is a bachelor’s degree in social services or a related field.

“The starting salary for Caseworker I is $18.00 an hour,” said Hall. “Once they complete six months, they have to complete what we call Foundations. It’s a training process. They get bumped to a caseworker II which is $20.00 an hour. If somebody has experience such as working at a different county, we could start them as a Caseworker II.”

Each caseworker has about 20 cases.

Hall said once a report of suspected child abuse is received, caseworkers are sent out to the home to evaluate the situation. Where possible, an attempt is made to keep them with their families.

“Any time we have children in the community who are without proper parental control, who are essentially being neglected in some way, then they are referred to (CYS),” Judge Seidle-Patton said. “CYS will address the need, whether it is clothing, food, or shelter.”

If CYS is not able to remedy the situation, then they will file a petition with the court that will allow CYS to take legal custody of the child. CYS will then seek a solution to the problem.

Any placements are court-ordered. Anytime a child is in foster care, they’re under court supervision.

“We use foster families from wherever we can find them,” Judge Patton-Seidle explained. “We’d like to have them locally, but sometimes we just don’t have them. There is a shortage of foster families and homes. Sometimes placement is farther than we would like, but if there’s not a family or home around here, we have no choice.”

Commissioners look to outside support for assistance and training parents and staff, along with placement, where needed. The companies help with the certification of foster families and make sure they have appropriate training and the licensing process.

“Sometimes there is an emergency where the child cannot remain in the home,” Judge Seidle-Patton added. “That is when the child will be placed in foster care. There is a licensing procedure for foster parents. We would like to have a lot more foster parents than we have.”

Due to the shortage of foster families, commissioners approved a 2023 contract on Tuesday with Bethesda Lutheran Services of Meadville to provide a residential community and mother/baby program for $127.50 to $464.54 per day with a county match of 20 to 40 percent.

Also approved was a contract with Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries to provide foster home services for $46.00 to $100.56 per day with a county match of 20 percent. Diakon offers services in Allentown, Boiling Springs, Columbia, Holland, Lewisburg, Mahanoy City, Mechanicsburg, Media, Montoursville, New Bloomfield, Pottstown, Schuylkill Haven, Shenandoah, Topton, Tremont, Williamsport, and York, Pa.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.