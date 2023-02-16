SPONSORED: Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion Currently Has an Opening For an Experienced Auto Body Technician
Thursday, February 16, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion currently has an opening for an experienced auto body technician.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.
- Full-Time
- Monday through Friday schedule
- No weekends
- Paid Holidays
Apply in person or call Mike at 814-297-1600.
You may also email your resume to [email protected].
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.