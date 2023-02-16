 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Tax Season with Burns & Burns Insurance

Thursday, February 16, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

IMG_1679 (1) (1)
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s tax season! Be sure to make the most of your refund this year with Burns & Burns insurance. Whether you plan to make a large purchase, or you’re looking for life insurance, Burns & Burns can help.

(Pictured above from left to right: Jim Campbell, Alexis Burns, Scott Burns, and Tammy Jewell)

If you are receiving a tax refund this year and plan to spend the extra cash on something you’ve been saving up for such as a car, house, or new ATV you should consider getting your new purchase insured.

New car? According to Pennsylvania law, you must carry the minimum required auto insurance. Even when trading your car in, you should contact your insurance agent to make the transition. It’s also a great time to ask about money-saving discounts on your auto insurance that you may be eligible for.

A house could be the biggest purchase of your life, so you’ll want to make sure it’s protected with adequate homeowner’s insurance or flood insurance.

If you’re more interested in the fun stuff – like motorcycles, ATVs, UTVS, RVs, etc. – there’s insurance for that too.

Tax season is also a great time to think about getting life insurance. Life insurance protects your loved ones after you’re gone. It’s a great way to guard your family or beneficiaries from your financial burdens. Burns & Burns is here for you through it all.

Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings, and more! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs.

Visit Burns & Burns Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!

burns & Burns


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.