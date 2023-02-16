State Police Calls: Investigation Underway After Staff Member Assaulted at Clarion Psych

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Investigation Underway into Assault at Clarion Psychiatric Center

PSP Clarion investigated a report of an assault on staff at Clarion Psychiatric Center on Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Thursday, February 16, the incident occurred sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:17 p.m. on Sunday, February 5.

The arrestee is a 29-year-old State College man.

The victim is a 45-year-old Leeper man.

This investigation is ongoing.

Troopers Investigate Stolen Vehicle in Cranberry Township

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, February 16, troopers responded to State Highway 157 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a stolen vehicle around 11:07 a.m. on January 17.

Police say a preliminary investigation was conducted, and it was learned that the defendant rented the vehicle to drive back and forth to work.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the vehicle was used to travel down to Reading, Pa.

Charges have been filed against a known 49-year-old Reading woman.

The victim is a 57-year-old Erie man.

