Traveling Nurse Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After Dead Puppy Found in Cage Outside Brookville Hotel Room

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A traveling nurse is facing animal cruelty charges after a badly decomposed corpse of a puppy was found inside a cage outside her hotel room in Brookville.

According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Yasmin Breyana Posley, of Akron, Ohio, in Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on February 7.

A Brookville Borough Police Officer was requested by Jefferson County Control on January 14 around 8:58 a.m. to respond to the Roadway Inn, in Brookville Borough, for a dead dog left inside of a cage, according to a criminal complaint released on February 14.

According to the complaint, the borough officer responded to the scene and met with a member of the hotel staff. The staff member reported that he located a white blanket covering a cage outside, and when he removed the blanket he found a small dog that was dead for at least a day or two in his opinion. The staff member showed the officer a video of a couple moving the sheet-covered cage out of the building and into the parking lot. This video shows the couple from the time they exited the room to the parking lot, the complaint states.

The staff member led the officer to the cage and pulled the sheet off.

A small, brown dog, possibly a young shepherd, terrier, or a similar breed, with a collar, was laying in the cage. This cage had obvious fecal matter inside of the cage in three areas, the dog was laying on its side with its head facing upward, mouth open. The dog’s ribs were visible under the skin and the eyes were missing or sunken in, as is common with a body of a dead animal after being deceased for a period of time. The officer took photos of the dog in the cage as it was discovered, the complaint indicates.

The staff member provided the officer with the female information that booked the room, as well as a phone number, and a copy of the video to his email, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the officer contacted a Jefferson County Humane Officer who informed him it would be vital to have a necropsy conducted on the dog to determine the body score and to have a bone marrow draw to determine the fat content inside of the marrow at the time of death. These procedures will help establish if the dog died of starvation or if the cause of death may have been canine parvovirus or another illness.

The officer contacted Jefferson County Animal Clinic and spoke with a veterinarian who reported that he would conduct the necropsy and attempt to assist in establishing the cause of death for the dog. The officer transported the dog to the Jefferson County Animal Clinic and placed the dog in the care of the staff, according to the complaint.

On January 14, around 10:20 a.m., Akron Police Department verified the address, name, and phone number for Posley, the complaint states.

On January 14, at approximately 11:20 a.m. the officer attempted to contact Posley at her known number. He received a voicemail that identified this number as Posley’s phone number, and the officer left a message requesting contact back, the complaint notes.

On January 14, at 1:37 p.m., the officer spoke with the veterinarian who reported that he had finished the necropsy and the body score of this dog was 1 out of 9, with 5 being ideal. The vet reported he would send the bone marrow draw for testing to determine the fat content at the time of death, as well as other samples. The vet reported the body of the dog is to be cremated and he would fax the results of his necropsy to the officer, the complaint indicates.

On January 14, the officer received the report from the vet. This report shows the dog had overgrown nails and little to no body fat on or about the face and body. The remaining portion of the body appears to have no injuries or deformities, the complaint continues.

On January 14, at 2:28 p.m., the officer received a call back from Posley who reported she got two puppies in August to September 2023 from a person on Facebook. Posley reported that she was told by the breeder the dogs were given a de-wormer but had no shots. Posley reported that initially both dogs seemed healthy but then failed to hold weight around November and both began to lose weight. Posley reported she made an appointment for the dogs at their local vet; however, due to being a traveling nurse the appointment was missed, the complaint states.

Posley reported she got a de-wormer online and gave it to both dogs. One responded rapidly and the other did not. Posley reported she made an appointment with a veterinarian clinic in Brookville for the dog; however, he passed away before the appointment. This appointment was made in her name in early-mid December. Posley reported this dog has been dead in her hotel room for approximately two to three weeks because she did not know how to dispose of the dead dog appropriately, the complaint indicates.

The officer requested a copy of Posley’s work schedule and the missed appointment from her local vet to verify the appointment was missed due to work, and to line up with the timeline of the vet appointment in Brookville with her work schedule. Posley reported she would provide these documents, and the officer provided her his Brookville Police Department e-mail address to scan and send the documents to, the complaint states.

On January 27, the officer received emails from Posley. These emails were dated January 16 and 17. In the emails, Posley provided images of appointment results for her two surviving canines to show they are both in good health. Posley reported in her email that she did have an appointment made in December for the deceased canine; however, the canine did not survive long enough to make it to this appointment, according to the complaint.

On January 27, the officer received a lab report from Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab. This lab report is dated January 25. The findings of the lab report indicate the bone marrow content was 4.4% with an average fat content for bone marrow of 59.4% in canines. This report indicates depletion of fat stores may be associated with severe malnutrition/starvation, the complaint states.

On February 3 at 9:11 a.m., the officer met with a veterinarian clinic in Brookville and was provided the record of the attempt to make an appointment by Posley. This record indicates that on December 13, 2022, at 12:24 p.m., Posley made a vet appointment scheduled for December 20. Posley failed to show or cancel this appointment, the complaint notes.

On February 3 at 12:00 p.m., the officer met with and provided another veterinarian with the findings of the bone marrow report from Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and the necropsy performed by the first vet in order to get his medical opinion of the possible cause of death. The officer asked the vet for his professional medical opinion as a licensed and practicing veterinary doctor is this canine passed from neglect, abuse, a combination of both, or other circumstances. The vet had not seen this canine and is not affiliated with the first veterinarian’s practice or Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and serves as an unbiased and medically sound professional opinion for veterinary care, the complaint notes.

The officer received a written clinical summary from the vet. In the opinion, the vet reported that the findings provided are consistent with malnutrition, according to the complaint.

The cost of the necropsy, cremation, Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, and all other fees associated with the testing, processing, and disposal of the canine were requested by the officer to be reimbursed to the appropriate organizations, the complaint notes.

Brookville Borough Police filed the following offenses against Posley on February 7:

– Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing SBI or Death, Felony 3

– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2

– Neglect of Animals – Vet Care, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11 at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

