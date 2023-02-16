Units Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Paint Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in at 11:37 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and State Route 66 in Shippenville, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 1:25 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.