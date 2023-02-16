 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Units Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision in Paint Township

Thursday, February 16, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

F736B040-EE1E-4F24-B5D3-36B9F357AE87PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Paint Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in at 11:37 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and State Route 66 in Shippenville, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 1:25 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

376429A6-FA82-4C6F-923D-46222030CA44

9972D374-218E-4FDE-A945-A238A4111D80


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.