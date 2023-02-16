WATCH LIVE – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Boys’ Basketball: KSAC Semifinals- Clarion Area vs. Karns City (6:00pm) C-L vs. Union (7:30pm)

WATCH LIVE – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: Clarion Area vs. Karns City (Boys). Join Mike Kalinowski and “The Governor” Bob Dunkle for live action from PennWest- Clarion. Pregame starts at 5:45 p.m. Pregame for game 2 starts at 7:15 p.m. or after the game prior.

