William “Mike” Kelly

Thursday, February 16, 2023 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-YOaEWOdKBWpsc9William “Mike” Kelly, 72, of Rocky Grove, died Saturday, February 11, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

He was born in Grove City on August 12, 1950 to the late Oakley Bishop Kelly and Eleanor Louise (Coulter) Kelly Phipps.

Mike was a 1968 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War from 1969 through his honorable discharge in 1976. He was stationed aboard the USS Ogden.

He was a lifetime member of the Franklin V.F.W. where he enjoyed working Bingo; and was a former member of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, providing military funeral honors.

Mike loved being a Papa! He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic cars, music, and the challenge to fix just about anything that needed fixing.

He worked as a crane operator for Electralloy in Oil City, and also worked at Walmart in Liberty, Ohio in the maintenance, produce, and stocking departments.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Kelly; two step-children, Kaitlynn Kriek, and Ryan Kriek and his fiancé Annette; and was “Papa” to Hunter Kriek-Wise and Sofia Kriek.

Also surviving are his siblings, Linda Hinkson and husband Michael, and Tim Kelly; step-siblings Pamela Morris and husband Bill, Kenny Phipps, and Sally Phipps; an aunt, Susan Johnson and husband Denny; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan “Pat” Kelly; and his step-father, James “Jim” Phipps.

Respecting Mike’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service held.

Private funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango Co. Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


