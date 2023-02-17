7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Rain showers likely before 8am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 27 by 4pm. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.
Saturday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 9 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Washington’s Birthday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
