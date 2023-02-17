 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, February 17, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Rain showers likely before 8am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 27 by 4pm. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 9 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Washington’s Birthday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.