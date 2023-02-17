BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Under Petroleum Street Bridge in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner was dispatched to the Petroleum Street Bridge on Thursday, February 16, for a report of a dead body.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed to exploreVenango.com that she was dispatched on Thursday, February 16, to the scene near the Petroleum Street Bridge in Oil City.

Rugh stated the victim is a male but refused to give further information at this time.

A representative with Oil City Police said a press release is expected to be issued in the coming days, but no further details were available as of Friday morning.

According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 1:24 p.m. on Thursday, February 16.

Oil City Police Department, Venango County Coroner Rugh, and the Oil City Fire Department were called to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 2:43 p.m.

