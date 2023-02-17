BREAKING NEWS: Coroner ID’s Man Found Dead in Venango County

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a man who was found deceased under the Petroleum Street Bridge on Thursday, February 16.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh told exploreVenango.com that she was dispatched on Thursday, February 16, to a report of a dead body near the Petroleum Street Bridge in Oil City.

Rugh has identified the victim as 28-year-old Branden Barlow.

According to Rugh, Barlow is originally from the state of Indiana, but was considered homeless at the time of his death.

Barlow had been staying with someone in Oil City, Rugh said.

At some point, Barlow left that residence and was staying underneath the Petroleum Street Bridge, where he was later found deceased, Rugh said.

An autopsy of Barlow’s body is scheduled for noon on Monday, February 20.

A representative with Oil City Police said a press release is expected to be issued in the coming days, but no further details were available as of Friday morning.

According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 1:24 p.m. on Thursday, February 16.

Oil City Police Department, Venango County Coroner Rugh, and the Oil City Fire Department were called to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 2:43 p.m.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.