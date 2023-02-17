Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Pasta Primavera

This dish is a blend of colorful vegetables in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked gemelli or spiral pasta

1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces



3 medium carrots, shredded2 teaspoons canola oil2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved1 garlic clove, minced1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/2 cup heavy whipping cream1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute asparagus and carrots in oil until crisp-tender. Add tomatoes and garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

-Stir in the cheese, cream and pepper. Drain pasta; toss with asparagus mixture.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.