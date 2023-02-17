Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Pasta Primavera
This dish is a blend of colorful vegetables in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce!
Ingredients
2 cups uncooked gemelli or spiral pasta
1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
2 teaspoons canola oil
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
-Cook pasta according to package directions. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute asparagus and carrots in oil until crisp-tender. Add tomatoes and garlic; cook 1 minute longer.
-Stir in the cheese, cream and pepper. Drain pasta; toss with asparagus mixture.
