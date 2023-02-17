Comically Incorrect: Green New Water

exploreClarion.com
About Clarion
Things to Do
Places to Stay
Restaurants
Events Calendar
Police/Fire Calls
Obituaries
Jobs in Clarion
Clarion Area Jobs
Clarion Area Jobs
Community Partner
Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?
Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email
[email protected]
Free Classifieds
Browse Local Classifieds
Site Search
SPONSORED BY
H&R BLOCK
Explore More
Sports
Local Recipes
PA News
Say What?!!
Clarion County Photo of the Day
Letter to the Editor
Events
Venango County News
Featured Local Job: Forest County Probation Officer
Top Gaming Regulators in Pa. Met With Casino Lobbyists Before Coming Out Against a Big Competitor
What the Public Can and Can’t Know About Four Diamonds, Beneficiary of Penn State THON’s Fundraising
Two Oil City Women Charged After Police Allegedly Find Them Passed Out in Parked Vehicle with Young Child
Who’s Hiring in Venango County
exploreClarion.com Contest Winners
Check to see if you are a contest winner.
Featured Local Job
Clarion Area Jobs
More Featured Local Jobs
Featured Local Job: Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Technician/Mechanic
Featured Local Job: Communication Professional
Featured Local Job: Registered Nurses at CFVNA
Featured Local Job: High School Principal and Director of Special Education Services
Featured Local Job: Forest County Probation Officer
Featured Local Job: Experienced Auto Body Technician
Featured Local Job: Managers at Clarion Area Agency on Aging
Featured Local Job: Food Service Worker
Featured Local Job: Telemetry Unit Nurse
Featured Local Job: Graduate Nurse Rotational Program at Northwest Hospital
Featured Local Job: Many Career Opportunities at Clarion Hospital
Featured Local Job: Food Service Supervisor
Featured Local Job: Unit Chef
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Spine & Extremities Center
Featured Local Job: Diesel Mechanic’s Assistant
Click Here for More Jobs
Featured Local Event
Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19
Learn More
D9sports.com
Beighley Helps Gremlins Punch Ticket to KSAC Championship Game in 62-49 Win Over Clarion Area
CRUNCH TIME: District 9 Releases Basketball Playoff Brackets
COMEBACK STORY: After Battling Debilitating Shin Injuries, Brookville Grad Bryan Dworek Breaks 34-Year-Old Long Jump Record at SRU
WATCH LIVE – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Boys’ Basketball: KSAC Semifinals- Clarion Area vs. Karns City (6:00pm) and C-L vs. Union (7:30pm)
Taylor, Fritch Help Karns City Close Regular Season With Win Over Rival Moniteau
Deer Creek Winery – exploreClarion.com
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and More at Deer Creek Winery
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 22 Wines to Try in 2022
Three Ways to Celebrate This Year & the New Year
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 4 Ways to Celebrate Christmas With Wine!
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 3 Big Things about Wine at DCW
Deer Creek Winery Optimistic for the New Year
Deer Creek Winery Blog: Agriculture and Wineries in Pennsylvania
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Deer Creek Winery Business Retreats Inspire Bold Thinking, Communication, Creativity
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Celebrate Your Next Birthday at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Five Reasons to Stay at an Inn B&B While You Are Traveling for Business
Comically Incorrect: Green New Water
Friday, February 17, 2023 @
12:02 AM
Posted by A.F. Branco
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Sports
Local and National Sports News
Sports Archive
Recipes
Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive
cinema
local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall
Feedback
Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
Home
Feedback
Contact Us
Advertise on exploreClarion.com
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.
Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.