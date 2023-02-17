CRUNCH TIME: District 9 Releases Basketball Playoff Brackets

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Elk County Catholic, Otto-Eldred, Brookville, and Clearfield boys, as well as the Otto-Eldred, Redbank Valley, Karns City, and Punxsutawney girls’ basketball team all received No. 1 seeds in the upcoming District 9 playoffs.

ECC got the top seed in Class A boys.

The remaining seeds are – No. 2 DuBois Central Catholic; No. 3 Clarion; No. 4 Johnsonburg; No. 5 Cameron County; No. 6 Union; No. 7 Keystone; and No. 8 Smethport.

First-round games begin on Friday with the highest seed being the host.

ECC will be home against Smethport; DCC hosts Keystone; Clarion welcomes Union to town; and Cameron County travels to Johnsonburg.

All games tip off at 7:00 p.m.

The semifinals will be held on March 1 at neutral sites. The championship game is scheduled for March 4 at Tippin Gym on the campus of PennWest-Clarion.

In Class 2A boys, the same setup is true with an eight-team tournament.

Otto-Eldred is the top seed. The remaining seeds are – No. 2 Clarion-Limestone; No. 3 Karns City; No. 4 Ridgway; No. 5 Redbank Valley; No. 6 Port Allegany; No. 7 Kane; and No. 8 Curwensville.

Otto-Eldred will host Curwensville in the first round on February 22. Clarion-Limestone hosts Kane; Karns City hosts Port Allegany; and Ridgway will host Redbank Valley at St. Marys High School.

All games tip off at 7 p.m.

There are only two playoff teams in Class 3A boys.

No. 2 Moniteau will take on No. 1 Brookville for the title at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Tippin Gym.

In Class 4A, there are three teams in the bracket: No. 1 Clearfield, No. 2 St. Marys, and No. 3 Punxsutawney.

St. Marys will play Punxsutawney at 8:00 p.m. on February 23 at DuBois with the winner playing Clearfield on March 3 at Tippin Gym for the title.

On the girls’ side, Class A is a nine-team tournament.

Otto-Eldred is the No. 1 seed. Other seeds are – No. 2 Elk County Catholic; No. 3 North Clarion; No. 4 DuBois Central Catholic; No. 5 Port Allegany; No. 6 Ridgway; No. 7 Clarion; No. 8 Northern Potter; and No. 9 Oswayo Valley.

Northern Potter and Oswayo Valley will square off in a play-in game on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Northern Potter.

The winner travels to Otto-Eldred in the slate of first-round games on February 23.

ECC hosts Clarion; North Clarion hosts Ridgway; and DCC hosts Port Allegany. All games tip off at 7:00 p.m.

The semifinals will take place at neutral sites on February 28. The final will be decided on March 4 at Tippin Gym.

In Class 2A, Redbank Valley received the No. 1 seed in the four-team bracket.

The Bulldogs will host No. 4 Keystone at 7:00 p.m. on February 28. No. 2 Moniteau will play No. 3 Coudersport at Brockway. The tip off for those games is 7:00 p.m.

The winners play on March 4 for the title at Tippin Gym.

In Class 3A, there are only two teams: No. 1 Karns City and No. 2 Kane. Those two teams will play for the title on February 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Tippin Gym.

In Class 4A, there’s a three-team bracket.

No. 1 Punxsutawney has the bye. No. 2 St. Marys will play No. 3 Clearfield at DuBois at 6:00 p.m. on February 23.

The winner plays Punxsy for the crown on a date and at a site TBD.

