Hilton Leroy Buzard, 84, of Shippenville, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on February 16, 2023.

Born November 18, 1938, in Knox, Hilton was the son of the late Merle and Virginia Buzard.

Hilton received a GED from the Clarion County Career Center.

He worked at The Knox Glass Plant as a machine operator.

On August 3, 1958 Hilton married Ethel Holliday who preceded him in death in 2005.

In 2014 he married Dolores Weaver who survives.

Hilton enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working and camping.

Spending time with his wife and family was most important to him.

He loved to pick and joke with his family and friends.

Along with his wife Hilton is survived by his children Debra (Dale) Thompson, Cathy (Jay) Rankin, Brenda Hurst and Ruthy (Mel) Shick.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nick Campbell, Alisha Maxwell, Shane Thompson, Victoria Murray, Jessica Elliot, George Clymo, Kiesha Davis, Chyenne Kiskadden, Isabella & Hunter Rankin, Natasha Claypoole, Kayla Yoder, Rona McCord and Brianna Reed; numerous great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and one more on the way.

Hilton was preceded in death by his first wife Ethel, his parents Merle and Virginia, a son Roger Buzard, a grandson Marshall Yoder and a brother Eugene Buzard.

Private services for Hilton are being held by the family.

