Local Man Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash on Knox Road in Beaver Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, February 16, this crash happened around 12:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, on Knox Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Nicholas R. Weaver, of Knox, was negotiating a righthand turn, but he was unable to maintain control.

The vehicle then struck an embankment on the west side of the road before coming to final rest on its roof.

Weaver was able to exit the vehicle on his own and was not injured. He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Weaver was issued a traffic warning.

