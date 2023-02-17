New Life for Sligo Pool Park: Clarion County’s Remaining Outdoor Public Pool

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Sligo Borough has the only public outdoor swimming pool remaining open in Clarion County, and local leaders are planning to spread the word far and wide as they look toward the 2023 season.

(Pictured: Dave Hartle (left) the new manager of the Union Pool Park in Sligo met with Mark Dell and other park volunteers for a walk-through of the pool facility on Saturday.)

“We want to increase attendance, and we are going to put brochures out in Butler, Chicora, the A-C Valley area, and everywhere around here because we are the only one,” Sherry Laughlin said as she and other members of the Union Council of Governments (COG), which operates the pool park, took part in a walk-through of the facility on Saturday afternoon.

Dave Hartle, the new manager of the pool, said that some of the only public pools around are at Hasson Heights in Oil City and in Butler. Hartle knows first-hand that people are willing to travel to Sligo for the pool.

“There were people that were [at the pool] last year and, as I was sitting with my grandkids, I talked with them,” said Hartle. “They started in Bradford trying to find a swimming pool, but it was closed. Then they went to Clarion, and it was closed. So, they heard the Kittanning pool was open and drove the whole way to Kittanning, only to find that pool also was closed.

”Then, they heard that the Sligo Pool was open and spent the rest of the day until we closed. They drove a long way, and that’s why we want to get the word out about what we have here with new tri-fold pamphlets, social media, and word of mouth all over the county and surrounding counties.”



(Pictured: Sligo Pool Manager Dave and Sligo Borough Council President Sherry Laughlin, are among those leading renewed interest in the local Pool Park.)

A Sligo resident, Hartle recently signed on to manage the pool after his retirement. He worked for 16 years in food service at Clarion University with Chartwells, retiring from Aramark.

“I ran concessions for Aramark at the school, managed people, and I was a food supervisor for six years,” said Hartle. “I know the ins and outs of what I was doing. I’m food safe certified, and I have all my certificates and ACT 30 clearances.”

Hartle, COG board members, and other volunteers haven’t wasted any time in preparing for the upcoming pool season.

“We have already got the ball rolling, and on February 17, we’re having our first fundraiser for the pool,” Hartle said. “We’re having a dance for elementary kids at the Sligo Recreation Center, and on March 25, we’re having a community dinner as a fundraiser for the pool.”

According to Hartle, work has already begun with some general maintenance at the pool, along with some touches to help spruce up the facility.

“There’s been some painting done there to brighten up the locker rooms and the shower rooms,” he said. “We’re power-washing everything and getting it cleaned up.”

Hartle said he has been talking with Laughlin about updating the park’s pavilions and possibly finding sponsors for each one.

“I have a sponsorship drive planned,” Hartle said. “It’s still in the works. I have talked to several different people about it, and they’re very interested.”

Looking toward the pool’s opening in a few months, Hartle said plans are already underway to shake things up.

“We’re planning on doing night swims, if possible, every Saturday night,” he said. “We’ll have different themes like a karaoke night, DJ, movie night, or even a Hawaiian Luau or Mexican Fiesta.

“We’ll do some things like they used to, like half-price Mondays, and specialty things for the concession stand,” he continued, noting that the pool may have taco days, where each admission includes a taco. “On another day, it might be a hot dog, and Mom and Dad won’t have to make lunch. The Sligo pool is for all ages.”



(Pictured: Richard Vidunas Memorial Pavillion is one of many pavilions at the park needing renovations.)

COG History and a New Direction

Laughlin, president of Sligo Borough Council, admitted she was not involved with the pool park until council member Chuck Marsh passed away, and there was a need for someone from the council to step forward.

The pool was built as part of the Union Council Of Governments (COG), which, at one time, included nearly every borough and township in the region around the park. Over the years, municipalities dropped out of the group, with only Sligo Borough and Monroe Township providing members to the COG board in recent years.

“That leaves us and Monroe Township,” continued Laughlin. “Rimersburg Borough isn’t officially a member, but they still give us a chunk of money. Piney Township gives us a donation, and there are still people out there donating. Sligo Borough is left to open the pool using their limited maintenance staff, currently one and a half persons.”

After a push for more help to step forward a year or so ago, Laughlin said more volunteers have pitched in to keep the park running and to make improvements. She’s hopeful that the volunteer support will continue in 2023.

“We got a lot of support,” said Laughlin of last year. “Kids came and helped to paint; Gail Gathers was there to help me clean the kitchen; the Sligo Presbyterian Church sent down volunteers; Dean Greenawalt did all the mowing; Mark Dell did a fantastic job last year with all of the chemicals.”

She said that Dell had just retired and moved to the area from Altoona with his wife.

“He stepped up last year and said he’d get certified [to operate the pool’s chemical systems] and he was a godsend because he was here to help,” Laughlin said. “Wayne Meier volunteered his time running the sweeper, Debbie McDowell came down a couple of times and helped out in the kitchen, and Susan Risher also volunteered.

“Monroe Township Supervisor Walter Shook and his wife planted some things in the park, and he’s been here brush hogging, cutting trees, and doing all kinds of stuff,” she continued. “Of course, COG secretary Cathy Walzak volunteers and knows more of the ins and outs of what’s happening here.”

Walzak said that it was great to see so many more people take an interest in the pool park last year, and support the COG with donations. She hopes that momentum continues this year, but said the pool needs something very important: lifeguards.

“There’s a shortage of lifeguards everywhere across the country right now, and we’re hoping we can find enough people who are lifeguard certified,” Walzak said. “If any local students are interested in working this summer, we can point them in the direction of where they can take lifeguard classes this winter and spring.”

COG officials also said that anyone willing to donate some time to volunteer at the park this year, or anyone wishing to donate, should also feel free to reach out.

“We had a great year last year thanks to everyone who came to help, and especially for all the donations we received,” Walzak said. “Only when the community comes together, can we keep great assets like the pool park operating.”

For those seeking more information on lifeguarding or volunteering at the park, call Hartle at 814-227-6975. Donations for the park can also be mailed to Union COG, P.O. Box 241, Sligo, PA 16255.

