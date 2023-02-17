Oil City Man Accused of Statutory Sexual Assault, Possessing 244 Child Porn Images

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is accused of having sexual intercourse with a juvenile female and possessing 244 child pornographic images.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jason Allan Deeter, of Oil City, on Wednesday, February 15, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Oil City Police received a report on Wednesday, February 15, concerning the possession of child pornography on a cellular device. Through investigation, police were provided with the said cellular device which contained the suspected images.

Oil City Police then conducted an interview with the person who possessed the phone, as well as the father of the victim of the incident. It was learned that a known male witness was attempting to sell a cellular device to Jason Deeter, the complaint states.

Through the attempted transaction, Deeter had placed his personal information within the device, and subsequently did not purchase the phone from the witness, the complaint indicates.

While observing the images within the device, officers were able to positively identify the victim of the incident, and the victim is only 17 years of age at this time, the complaint notes.

With this information, an Oil City Officer was able to obtain a forensic examination of the device. Next, police conducted an interview with the female juvenile victim of this incident. The victim advised on or about June 2021; she began having contact with Deeter. It began as Deeter was helping with transportation and other things due to personal reasons within the victim’s family, according to the complaint.

Through investigation, it was learned the victim provided photographs containing pornographic images. Some of the images were solicited by Deeter, as well as some sent without solicitation, the complaint indicates.

It was stated Deeter also provided the victim with pornographic images as well, the complaint notes.

It was also learned that the victim and Deeter committed sexual acts while on “video-type calls,” the complaint states.

While speaking with the victim, it was stated the victim and Deeter also engaged in intercourse. These actions began while the victim was only 15 years of age and the defendant was over 11 years older, the complaint indicates.

It’s alleged that Deeter began having intercourse with the victim on or about August to September 2021, the complaint notes.

The above-listed actions have continued into 2023, according to the victim of this incident. The incidents involving both the pornographic images and the sexual intercourse occurred within the city of Oil City, as well as other locations, including the vehicle belonging to Deeter, according to the complaint.

After the conclusion of the interview, police were able to obtain a copy of the forensic extractions of the cellular device provided to officers. It was advised that the cellular device contained approximately 244 pornographic images. It was also confirmed the information contained within the said device was that of Deeter, the complaint states.

Deeter was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, on the following charges in front of Judge Fish:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1

– Corruption of Minors Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Child Pornography, Felony 3 (244 counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 22, at 10:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court.

