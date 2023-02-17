Philip Eugene Rodgers, 63, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

He was born on June 10, 1959, in Oil City, to the late Warren and Doris (Shontz) Rodgers.

He graduated from Oil City High School with the Class of 1978.

After graduating high school, Philip worked various construction jobs and was later employed by John Homan Roofing where he served as a roofer for twenty-three years.

Philip enjoyed reading and watching old westerns films.

He loved being outdoors and could often be found hunting on his family’s property, “Island on the Allegheny”.

He had a love for old cars and enjoyed discussing politics, which he took very seriously.

He enjoyed being part of the “Breakfast Club” at Kings Restaurant where he made many wonderful friends.

Philip was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need and if he didn’t know how to fix something, he would figure it out.

Left to cherish his memory are his significant other, Joyce Aiken of Franklin; his siblings, Alan Rodgers (Kim) of Franklin, Terry Rodgers (Terri) of Erie, Georgia Millard of Titusville, Joyce Neergard (Chris) of Franklin, and Donna Rodgers of Oil City.

He is further survived by Tammi Rodgers (Mike), Kelly Miller (Jason), Eric Aiken (Ann), all of Franklin, who he considered his own children; and his grandchildren, Colton Miller of Grove City, Peyton Miller of Franklin, and Lauren Aiken of Oil City; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Philip is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; his sisters, Judy Rodgers Hartzell and Ruth Rodgers Bradybaugh (Dan); and his niece Crista Ann Feely.

A memorial service for Philip will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Philip’s memory to the Franklin Public Library, 421 12th St, Franklin, PA 16323

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family at Philip’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

