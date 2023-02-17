Phyllis L. Davis, 88, of Oil City, PA., passed away at her home on Wednesday

Feb. 15, 2023.

Born Oct. 5, 1934 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Frank & Winona Kellerman Becker.

Phyllis was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married to Roger A. Davis on April 21, 1953 and he preceded her in

death on Oct. 8, 2007.

Phyllis had worked many years at William’s Decorating in Oil City.

She was a member of the Pulaski Club and the Polish National Alliance and

the VFW, and the Ladies Auxilliary.

Phyllis enjoyed golfing and bowling and was a member of the Pulaski

Pussycats.

She is survived by three children: Thomas Davis & his wife Sharon of Pittsburgh, Sue Fritz & her husband Scott of Seneca and Lyn Serafin & her husband Tom of Oil City.

The following grandchildren: Gianna & Miles Glessner, Gabrielle Davis, Vincent Davis, Jamie & Kevin Weaver, Dawn & Scott Williams, Jonathan Hanlon and Michael & Shayla Stromyer.

And the following great grandchildren: Marlee Stromyer, Madison Weaver, Ashton Weaver, Brody Weaver and Alyssa Hanlon.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Mary Brosius and a brother William Becker.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

