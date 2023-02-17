 

Police Asking Public’s Help with Counterfeit Bill Passed at Cranberry Wendy’s

Friday, February 17, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

dollars-g256d42979_1920 (1)CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding counterfeit money that was passed in Cranberry Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the Wendy’s on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at 10:32 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15 for a report of counterfeit money being used at the store.

Police say it was learned a counterfeit $20.00 bill was used sometime between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 at the drive-thru window.

The $20.00 bill was discovered by a shift manager when Wendy’s closed around 10:00 p.m. and the cash register drawer was being counted.

No suspect has been identified at this time, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.


