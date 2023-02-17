 

Put on Your Thinking Cap for This Week’s Great PA News Quiz

Friday, February 17, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Staff, Spotlight PA

s2a1yynj4rr2yshk66caathb88U.S. Sen. John Fetterman’s hospitalization, Luzerne County’s election troubles, and Gov. Josh Shapiro’s losing Super Bowl bets were all in the news this week.

(Photo: Light pollution is threatening Pennsylvania’s dark skies. Photo credit: Photo By Brian Reid / Eventide Light Photography)

Article by Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

Confident you were paying close attention? Click the button below to find out.

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen ([email protected]) with a heads up. And best of luck!


