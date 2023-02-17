Soldier Faces Indecent Assault Charges Following Incidents at Reserve Base in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A soldier is facing indecent assault charges following an incident that occurred at an Army Reserve Base in Jefferson County.

According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Evan Michael Willits, of Jersey Shore, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

The charges stem from two separate indecent assault incidents–one incident on May 15, 2022, and another one on January 22, 2023, involving two female victims.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, January 22, around 12:00 p.m., an officer of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department received a request to respond to the Pennsylvania Army Reserve Center located at 215 Center Street, in Punxsutawney to speak with a female soldier regarding an indecent assault, according to a criminal complaint.

Information was provided that this incident allegedly occurred at the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Readiness Center located at 461 North Findley Street in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.

Another officer of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department previously received a request to respond to the aforementioned location around 10:20 a.m. regarding a female soldier reporting indecent contact with a male soldier. During that interview, another female soldier came forward to report being assaulted by the same male soldier in question in the Spring of 2022.

It was learned during both interviews that Willits provided alcohol to both underage victims.

May 15, 2022 Incident

The victim provided a written statement regarding the incident.

Within the statement from the victim, it was learned that Willits bought alcohol for two underage females.

The victim stated that throughout the evening, he kept handing her shots.

From around 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. on May 15, 2022, the victim had gone outside and by this time had changed out of her jeans into sweatpants and a sweatshirt. she stated that she was sitting on the stairs by herself when Willits came outside. The victim realized she hadn’t gone to sleep yet and that she was very drunk. She stated that she stood up to go to her cot that was located inside by her locker on the drill floor and added that all the lights were off, so it was dark. The victim stated that Willits picked her up (describing it as cradling her in his arms like a baby) and carried her inside and sat down on her cot with her still cradled in his arms. At this point, she would have been sitting on his lap. She said Willits then started making out with her. She stated that going through her mind was the age difference between them, and they stopped kissing and she slid off of his lap so now she was sitting on the cot with her legs over the top of his, according to the complaint.

The victim said that Willits started saying to her how much he liked her, and she told him that he doesn’t even know her and that she doesn’t know him. He replied: “we can get to know each other.” She stated that she started to become more uncomfortable, and Willits began trying to make out with her again. He started rubbing his hands all over her body, grabbing her buttocks and breasts, and continued to inappropriately touch her. The victim indicated that she did not want to do anything, said she was drunk, and again told him that she doesn’t really know him. He again said they could get to know each other, the complaint continues.

The victim stated again that she told him that she was drunk, and he then got up said good night, and walked away, the complaint notes.

The victim stated that during Sunday’s drill, she felt very uncomfortable with what happened and contacted her recruiter to try and switch units away from Willits. The victim stated that Willits tried following her around all day, and at one point, she hid in the bathroom or in the garage to keep him away. During the day, Willits found her on Facebook and began messaging her. After dismissal for the day, she returned home which is about two hours away. She stated that she was scared and nervous about the next month’s drill; however, when it came to it, Willits was not there. The victim stated that she tried ignoring everything that happened; however, she did tell a few people that “Willits was obsessed and weird,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that she did not want to over-report the incident because she was afraid of the embarrassment and did not want to be judged or get in trouble for drinking underage. She also stated that she did not want the soldiers at her unit to think the new girl just wants attention. The victim added that Willits tried messaging her after that first drill, but she just blew it off.

The complaint states that during the weekend drill, January 20 to January 21, 2023, the victim told her new friends she made at the drill about the incident but did not go into detail. They encouraged her to report it, but she was still hesitant and did not want to bring drama into the unit. The victim indicated that she disclosed to a soldier what Willits did and that he took advantage of her when she was intoxicated.

According to the complaint, the Punxsutawney Borough Officer received screenshots of a text message exchange between the victim and Willits. One exchange appeared to take place on May 15, 2022, around 3:23 p.m. as follows:

The victim wrote: “Not trying to be a dick, but I’m 18 your like what 23? You have a kid. I was drunk and you came onto me you should have just put me on the bed thingy and left me to sleep.”

Willits appears to respond to the victim: “I mean thats my bad you seemed like you wanted the same I mean I get alcohol was involved but I’m aware of my actions even with that as a factor I’m sorry I shouldnt have assumed but even today it seemed like you liked me or felt something I misjudged everything and I’m truly sorry but like I said you seemed like you has similar feelings.”

According to the complaint, in a written statement obtained by another Punxsutawney Borough Officer with another known victim, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 11:00 p.m., she went into the kitchen for ice and when she closed the door to the ice machine she heard Willits say “What’s up?” The victim reported that she replied that she just wanted to get a cup of ice. The victim stated that Willits then walked straight up to her, had a conversation, then grabbed her buttocks in a lifting type of way however she was not lifted up. The victim stated that Willits then began kissing her. She stated that she put her hand up on his chest to push him away and back up, and Willits told her that he really liked her and wants to be with her. She reported that she told him that he has a child and that they both have been drinking and could talk about it more when he is sober so that she could get away and walk out.

The Punxsutawney Borough Police Officer contacted Willits and requested that he come to the station for an interview, and the meeting was arranged for January 29.

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, around 12:00 p.m., Willits came to the police station to speak with the officer. Willits was aware that a Protection From Abuse (PFA) Order had been filed in Clinton County regarding an incident with (the known victim) being the plaintiff. He was read his Miranda Rights at 12:09 p.m. Willits reported that he wanted to have his side of the story heard but wanted an attorney to help him proceed. He provided a statement requesting an attorney, and no further questions were asked, the complaint states.

The following charges were filed against Willits:

Indecent Assault w/o Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2, (two counts)

Sell/Furnish Liquor, etc. to Minor, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2 at 10:15 a.m. in front of Judge Mizerock.

