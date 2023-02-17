SPONSORED: Check Out 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle!
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle is a 2015 Mazda CX-5 Sport AWD.
You don’t want to miss this sharp-looking 20515 Mazda CX-5 Sport AWD that is part of the Great $1995 down, buy here, pay here sale!
ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
CD Player
Integrated Roof Antenna
MP3 Player
MECHANICAL FEATURES
15.3 Gal. Fuel Tank
4.62 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 4,475 lbs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Permanent Locking Hubs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-DRIVE Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual mode
Sale Price: $15,995.00
To view a full list of vehicle details: https://www.4yourcarconnection.com/vehicle-details/used-2015-mazda-cx-5-sport-awd-cranberry-pa-id-42548786
Stop by 4 Your Car Connection located at 7082 US Highway 322, Cranberry, Pa, or give them a call at 814-678-3325.
Visit www.4yourcarconnection.com for a full list of inventory or visit them on facebook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.