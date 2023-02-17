SPONSORED: Check Out 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle!

 

Friday, February 17, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Light Blue White Clean Grid Family Photo Collage (20)CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle is a 2015 Mazda CX-5 Sport AWD.

You don’t want to miss this sharp-looking 20515 Mazda CX-5 Sport AWD that is part of the Great $1995 down, buy here, pay here sale!

ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES

AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
CD Player
Integrated Roof Antenna
MP3 Player

MECHANICAL FEATURES

15.3 Gal. Fuel Tank
4.62 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 4,475 lbs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Permanent Locking Hubs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-DRIVE Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual mode

Sale Price: $15,995.00

To view a full list of vehicle details: https://www.4yourcarconnection.com/vehicle-details/used-2015-mazda-cx-5-sport-awd-cranberry-pa-id-42548786

Stop by 4 Your Car Connection located at 7082 US Highway 322, Cranberry, Pa, or give them a call at 814-678-3325.

Visit www.4yourcarconnection.com for a full list of inventory or visit them on facebook.



