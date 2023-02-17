Clarion County Pennsylvania Youth Survey Breakdown: Youth Tobacco and Nicotine
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Since 1989, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has conducted a survey of students in the 6th, 8th, 10th, and 12th grades to understand their behavior, attitudes, and knowledge concerning alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, and violence.
This survey, sponsored and conducted by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, is given every 2 years. The data gathered by the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) provides school administrators, state agency directors, legislators, and others with information about the changes in youth use of alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, and violence. PAYS also is an assessment of risk factors that are related to these behaviors and protective factors that help guard against them. This information allows community leaders to direct prevention resources to areas where they will likely have the greatest impact.
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) would like to breakdown the information presented in the PAYS data specific to Clarion County. Tobacco and nicotine are some of the top substances used by youth in the county and because of this, the focus of the breakdown is youth tobacco and nicotine use in Clarion County.
According to the 2021 PAYS data, 15.7% of Clarion County students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 reported using cigarettes at some point in their lifetime. This is down 3.5% from 2019. In 2021, Clarion County was 7.6% higher than the state average for lifetime cigarette use. The rates in which students reported lifetime cigarette use by grade is as follows:
- 6th grade: 4.3%
- 8th grade: 10.0%
- 10th grade: 16.6%
- 12th grade: 34.6%
11.4% of Clarion County students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 reported using smokeless tobacco at some point in their lifetime. Smokeless tobacco includes products such as chewing tobacco, moist snuff, snus (moist powder tobacco often in a pouch), and other tobacco products that are not smoked. This is down 3.7% from 2019. In 2021, in the county was 7.9% higher than the state average for lifetime smokeless tobacco use. The rates in which students reported lifetime smokeless tobacco use by grade is as follows:
- 6th grade: 1.3%
- 8th grade: 6.7%
- 10th grade: 14.0%
- 12th grade: 25.5%
5.2% of Clarion County students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 reported cigarette use in the past 30 days. Past 30 day use data gives a clearer picture about more regular cigarette use among youth. The rate of past 30 day use reported among Clarion County students is down 1.2% from 2019. The rates in the county are 2.9% higher than the state average. The rates in which students in each grade level reported cigarette use in the past 30 days is as follows:
- 6th grade: 0.3%
- 8th grade: 3.0%
- 10th grade: 5.2%
- 12th grade: 13.5%
3.1% of Clarion County students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 reported smokeless tobacco use in the past 30 days. Past 30 day use data gives a clearer picture about more regular smokeless tobacco use among youth. The rate of past 30 day use reported among Clarion County students is down 2.0% from 2019. The rates in the county are 2.1% higher than the state average. The rates in which students in each grade level reported smokeless tobacco use in the past 30 days is as follows:
- 6th grade: 0.0%
- 8th grade: 1.2%
- 10th grade: 4.9%
- 12th grade: 6.8%
19.3% of Clarion County students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 reported vaping in the past 30 days. Past 30 day use data gives a clearer picture about more regular vaping among youth. The rate of past 30 day use reported among Clarion County students is down 7.0% from 2019. The rates in the county are 6.3% higher than the state average. The rates in which students in each grade level reported smokeless tobacco use in the past 30 days is as follows:
- 6th grade: 3.3%
- 8th grade: 12.5%
- 10th grade: 23.0%
- 12th grade: 41.2%
Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive and harmful to adolescent brain development, which continues into the early to mid-20s. E-cigarettes can contain other harmful substances besides nicotine. According to the 2021 PAYS data, 36.2% of Clarion County students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 believed the substance they were vaping was just flavoring, 63.8% reported vaping nicotine, 20.1% reported vaping marijuana or hash oil, 2.9% reported other substances, and 14.0% reported not knowing what substance they were vaping.
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission uses this data and more from the Pennsylvania Youth Survey to design prevention programming that targets problem areas in Clarion County. Some examples of free tobacco/nicotine prevention programming provided by AICDAC include:
The CATCH My Breath E-Cigarette and Juul Prevention Program
A curriculum that provides students with the skills to resist peer pressure and media influences to try e-cigarettes. The overall goal of the program is to prevent the initiation of e-cigarette use among preteen and teen adolescents through educational strategies such as, social emotional learning, peer-facilitated cooperative learning groups, large group discussions, analysis of mass media, and goal setting.
Grades: 5th – 12th
Why Animals Don’t Smoke
A tobacco prevention program that uses story boards and animal puppets to reinforce with children the dangers of tobacco and its effect on the body.
Grades: Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st
Why Athletes Don’t Smoke
A tobacco prevention program that discusses why athletes of all kinds, from skateboarders to dancers to basketball players, should say no to tobacco and how tobacco can affect the body.
Grades: 1st – 3rd
Please call 814-226-6350 ext. 106 or email [email protected] for more information about prevention programming and implementation.
www.facebook.com/AICDAC
www.aicdac.org
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, help is available, and recovery is possible by calling 814-226-6350. Services are free and confidential.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.