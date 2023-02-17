Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Music by The Sharrow Brothers
Friday, February 17, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Sharrow Brothers are providing live entertainment at Deer Creek Winery on Friday night!
Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live music!
The Sharrow Brothers will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17.
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, and select craft beers from North Country Brewing.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
