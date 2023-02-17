SPONSORED: Facts About Concrete with DuBrook Inc.
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – If we stop and think about how many things around us are made of concrete, the list would be quite long. A lot of things are made with concrete – but, why? Would you know the answer?
DuBrook Inc. would like to answer that question by sharing some facts about concrete.
Concrete is the most widely used building material in the world. While a lot of people think that concrete and cement are the same – not true. Concrete is made up of 60-65% aggregates – stone, sand, and gravel, 15-20% water, and 10% cement. So, cement is one of the ingredients in concrete.
Concrete gets stronger over time with proper mixing and curing. No wonder it is used in so many construction applications – from roads and bridges to buildings and homes to patios, even countertops.
Basically, a chemical reaction occurs when carbon dioxide from the air is absorbed by the concrete and mixed with the naturally occurring calcium hydroxide from the aggregates creating calcium carbonate – which is not soluble in water.
And, strength can be beautiful, too!
Concrete’s versatility is not only in how it can be formed, but how it can be made to look like other, often more expensive, material. Various technologies and applications can be done to make concrete look like everything from wood to marble to cobblestone. With decorative concrete staining, antiquing, polishing, and exposed aggregate, the possibilities are almost endless.
Properly sealed concrete also slows down heat transfer, making it energy efficient. Adding the above mention that it absorbs carbon dioxide, it also helps to reduce its carbon footprint throughout its longevity.
With DuBrook’s experience, they can mix and deliver the right ready-mix concrete based on the customer’s specific job application – from PENNDOT-approved ready-mix for roads to residential concrete patios. DuBrook is also your source for your decorative concrete and sealer needs.
For more information, visit DuBrook’s website: https://dubrookinc.com/.
