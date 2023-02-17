Michael Patton Advising: Balancing Stocks and Bonds in One Fund
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: Balancing Stocks and Bonds in One Fund
Maintaining an appropriate balance of stocks and bonds is one of the most fundamental concepts in constructing an investment portfolio. Stocks provide greater growth potential with higher risk and relatively low income; bonds tend to be more stable, with modest potential for growth and higher income. Together, they may result in a less volatile portfolio that might not grow as fast as a stock-only portfolio during a rising market, but may not lose as much during a market downturn.
Three Objectives
Balanced mutual funds attempt to follow a similar strategy. The fund manager typically strives for a specific mix, such as 60% stocks and 40% bonds, but the balance might vary within limits spelled out in the prospectus. These funds generally have three objectives: conserve principal, provide income, and pursue long-term growth. Of course, there is no guarantee that a fund will meet its objectives.
When investing in a balanced fund, you should consider the fund’s asset mix, objectives, and the rebalancing guidelines as the asset mix changes due to market performance. The fund manager may rebalance to keep a balanced fund on track, but this could create a taxable event for investors if the fund is not held in a tax-deferred account.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Balancing-Stocks-and-Bonds-in-One-Fund.c10019.htm
