Michael Patton Advising: Balancing Stocks and Bonds in One Fund

Featured Local Event

Friday, February 17, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton - NEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: Balancing Stocks and Bonds in One Fund

Maintaining an appropriate balance of stocks and bonds is one of the most fundamental concepts in constructing an investment portfolio. Stocks provide greater growth potential with higher risk and relatively low income; bonds tend to be more stable, with modest potential for growth and higher income. Together, they may result in a less volatile portfolio that might not grow as fast as a stock-only portfolio during a rising market, but may not lose as much during a market downturn.

Three Objectives

Balanced mutual funds attempt to follow a similar strategy. The fund manager typically strives for a specific mix, such as 60% stocks and 40% bonds, but the balance might vary within limits spelled out in the prospectus. These funds generally have three objectives: conserve principal, provide income, and pursue long-term growth. Of course, there is no guarantee that a fund will meet its objectives.

When investing in a balanced fund, you should consider the fund’s asset mix, objectives, and the rebalancing guidelines as the asset mix changes due to market performance. The fund manager may rebalance to keep a balanced fund on track, but this could create a taxable event for investors if the fund is not held in a tax-deferred account.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Balancing-Stocks-and-Bonds-in-One-Fund.c10019.htm

51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

building

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


