UPDATE: Police Locate Suspect Accused of Stealing $300 from Clarion Coin Laundry

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have apprehended a man accused of stealing money from a business in Monroe Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident happened on Friday, February 10, at the Clarion Coin Laundry located at 120 Staples Plaza, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the suspect, who was seen on video surveillance taking a money bag containing $300.00, was located.

A representative with PSP Clarion told exploreClarion.com that the suspect has been located, but would not disclose his name or any additional details at this time.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

