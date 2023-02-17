WATCH – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Boys’ Basketball: KSAC Semifinals – Clarion Area vs. Karns City & C-L vs. Union

WATCH – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: Clarion Area versus Karns City and C-L versus Union. Watch as Mike Kalinowski and “The Governor” Bob Dunkle host both games from PennWest-Clarion.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.