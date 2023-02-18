7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayPartly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
TonightIncreasing clouds, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
SundayCloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 9 to 16 mph.
Sunday NightIncreasing clouds, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph.
Washington’s BirthdayA chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday NightA chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
TuesdayA chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday NightA chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday NightShowers. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
ThursdayShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday NightA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 38.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.